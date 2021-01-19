Bengal to celebrate Bose's birthday as 'Deshprem Diwas' instead of 'Parakram Diwas'

Vice-President of West Bengal All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Saugata Roy denounced Centre's decision to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday as 'Prakram Diwas' and said it should be celebrated as 'Deshprem Diwas', and the state government will celebrate it that way.

"We are not satisfied with Government of India's decision to celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas'.

It should be 'Deshprem Diwas'.

We believe Netaji deserves much better.

We will observe this day on our own with Mamata Banerjee leading a procession in the state," said TMC's MP Roy.