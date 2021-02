2 children hurt in crash Thursday involving Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, police say

NEWS AS THE CHIEFS CONFIRMOUTSIDE LINEBACKERS COACH BRITTREID SON OF HEAD COACH ANDY REIDWAS INVOLVED IN A MULTI-VEHICLECRASH LAST NIGHT.HIS RAM PICK-UP HIT A CHEVYIMPALA THAT RAN OUT OF GAS ALONGTHE RAMP FROM STADIUM DRIVE TOSOUTHBOUND 435.POLICE SAY THE PICK-UP HIT ACHEVY TRAVERSE PARKED IN FRONTOF THE CAR.A 5-YEAR-OLD CHILD INSIDE THETRAVERSE WAS CRITICALLY HURT.A 4-YEAR-OLD IN THE BACKSEAT OFTHE TRAVERSE WAS ALSO HURT BUTIS EXPECTED TO BE OK.DRIVER IMPAIRMENT IS UNDERINVESTIGATION HERE.THE CHIEFS ARE OUT WITH ASTATEMENT, OUR THOUGHTS ANDPRAYERS ARE WITH EVERYONEINVOLVED.WE DON’T KNOW WHAT IF ANY EFFECTTHIS WILL HAVE ON BRITT REID’SSTATUS FOR SUNDAY NIGHT’S GAME.WE’LL CONTINUE