Modi hails Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising JandK elections, slips in 'G-23' taunt at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising elections held in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "Ghulam Nabi ji always speak decently, never uses foul language.

We should learn this from him, I respect him for it.

He praised elections held in JandK... I believe your party will take it in right spirit, and not commit mistake of doing opposite by listening to suggestions of G-23."