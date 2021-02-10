Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, February 12, 2021

Weather warnings issued across UK as Storm Darcy snowfall continues

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:10s 0 shares 1 views
Weather warnings issued across UK as Storm Darcy snowfall continues
Weather warnings issued across UK as Storm Darcy snowfall continues

Yellow snow warnings have been issued across the UK as Storm Darcy continues to bring sub-zero temperatures.

Footage from February 9 shows a neighbourhood in Glasglow covered in a blanket of snow.

Yellow snow warnings have been issued across the UK as Storm Darcy continues to bring sub-zero temperatures.

Footage from February 9 shows a neighbourhood in Glasglow covered in a blanket of snow.

Some COVID-19 vaccine centres and school will remain shut due to dangerous travel conditions.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage