Weather warnings issued across UK as Storm Darcy snowfall continues

Yellow snow warnings have been issued across the UK as Storm Darcy continues to bring sub-zero temperatures.
Footage from February 9 shows a neighbourhood in Glasglow covered in a blanket of snow.
Some COVID-19 vaccine centres and school will remain shut due to dangerous travel conditions.
The UK has recorded what is thought to be its lowest temperature since 1995 after conditions in northern Scotland plummeted to..
Snow and ice continue to cause disruption in some parts of the UK.Vaccine hubs and schools have been forced to close as..