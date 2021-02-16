Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle donneront leur première interview à Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey sera la première à interviewer Meghan et Harry après l'annonce de la grossesse de la duchesse de Sussex.

L'entretien sera diffusé aux Etats-Unis, sur CBS, le 7 mars.