Le prince Harry et Meghan Markle donneront leur première interview à Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey sera la première à interviewer Meghan et Harry après l'annonce de la grossesse de la duchesse de Sussex.
L'entretien sera diffusé aux Etats-Unis, sur CBS, le 7 mars.
Oprah Winfrey sera la première à interviewer Meghan et Harry après l'annonce de la grossesse de la duchesse de Sussex.
L'entretien sera diffusé aux Etats-Unis, sur CBS, le 7 mars.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are set to take part in a special 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the couple will..
Just a day after they announced they're expecting their second child, it's been revealed that Meghan and Harry will be sitting down..