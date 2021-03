Covid vaccine: Will Union ministers pay or get it for free? RS Prasad reveals

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that his Cabinet colleagues had decided to pay for Covid-19 vaccine.

The announcement came on the day that India expanded the inoculation drive to include those aged above 60 years, and those aged 45+ with comorbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar were among those vaccinated on Day 1 of Phase 2.

