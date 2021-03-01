Monday 3/1 Insider Buying Report: CERN, M

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Cerner, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CFO Mark J.

Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of CERN, at a cost of $70.43 each, for a total investment of $750,422.

Bargain hunters can buy CERN at a price even lower than Erceg did, with shares changing hands as low as $69.48 at last check today which is 1.3% below Erceg's purchase price.

Cerner is trading up about 1.3% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Erceg in the past year.

And at Macy's, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Paul C.

Varga who purchased 33,115 shares for a cost of $15.42 each, for a trade totaling $510,630.

Macy's is trading up about 5.8% on the day Monday.