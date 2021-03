Sadiq Khan on 'significant development' after Met Police officer arrested over Sarah Everard disappearance

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan comments on the developments into the missing persons investigation regarding Sarah Everard.

He says it is important the investigation ‘runs its course’ and urges members of the public to tell the police if they have any information that could help.This comes after developments that a serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard in what the force has called “a serious and significant development”.