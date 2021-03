Crowd at Sarah Everard vigil boo police officer on Clapham Common bandstand Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:31s 14 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Crowd at Sarah Everard vigil boo police officer on Clapham Common bandstand The crowd at the Sarah Everard vigil held at Clapham Common in London on Saturday (March 13) boo as they notice a Metropolitan Police offer on the bandstand while speeches are being made.

