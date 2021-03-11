Nagpur lockdown | 15th to 21st March | 1 year of pandemic | Oneindia News

To curb the rising number of coroavirus cases, nagpur in maharashtra is going under lockdown from 15th March to 21st March.

Essential services will remain open.

Nagpur reported over 1,800 cases in the last 24 hours.

