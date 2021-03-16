Tributes laid for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common

Members of the public continue to lay flowers and other tributes to Sarah Everard, at the bandstand on Clapham Common.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Members of the public continue to lay flowers and other tributes to Sarah Everard, at the bandstand on Clapham Common.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Protesters targeted New Scotland Yard, London, following the heavy-handed policing of the Sarah Everard vigil held in Clapham..
A protester who was detained during a London vigil to protest over violence against women which ended in clashes with the police,..