Indiana reports 779 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 120 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.

Adams county reporting 3 new cases.

Allen county reporting 78 new cases and one death.dekalb is reporting 4 new cases.

Huntington with 9 cases.

1 new case in jay county.

Noble with 6 cases.

1 in steuben.

5 new cases in wabash.

And 9 in wells.

Over in ohio, paulding is reporting 2 new cases and van wert reporting one new case.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

28-thousand- 972new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

13-thousand- 188 hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.