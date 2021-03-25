Johnny Depp Loses Bid to Appeal ‘Wife Beater’ Ruling

Johnny Depp has been refused permission to appeal against a damning High Court ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in "fear for her life".

Announcing the ruling at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Underhill said: "We refuse Mr Depp's application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard.

"We accordingly refuse permission to appeal." Following a trial in July last year, Mr Justice Nicol dismissed the actor's libel claim against The Sun newspaper, finding that an April 2018 column calling Mr Depp a "wife beater" was "substantially true".

The Hollywood star is embroiled in a separate libel battle in the US, having sued Amber Heard personally over a 2018 Washington Post article.

Report by Avagninag.

