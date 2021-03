Activists against a proposed law giving UK police new powers to limit protests, held sit-down protests in Manchester on Saturday 27 March.

The bill has drawn widespread opposition, including protests in the city of Bristol that have seen violent confrontations between police and protesters.

The footage shows a protest in the Manchester Piccadilly area and another near St Peters Square, where police soon also gathered.

A disabled person on the tram was unable to disembark.