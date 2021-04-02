Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

One US Capitol Police officer has died and another is injured after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building, the department’s acting chief Yogananda Pittman said.
CNN’s Brian Todd has more.
Police accompanied the procession from George Washington University Hospital for the body of officer William Evans who died after..
The US Capitol went into lockdown on April 02 after a car rammed into a security barrier outside the iconic building, which has..