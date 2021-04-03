One police officer dies after car rams US Capitol complex, suspect shot dead

One US police officer was killed and another injured on April 02 after a vehicle rammed into one of the barriers surrounding the Capitol complex in Washington, forcing the area into a lockdown.

United States Capitol Police (USCP) later said that the motorist was shot and killed.

According to US Capitol Police just after 1 pm (local time), a man in a blue sedan rammed his vehicle into the North Barricade at the US Capitol striking two officers.

After crashing his vehicle just inside the Capitol complex, the driver of the blue sedan exited the car and started "lunging" toward officers, who then fired on the person, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said at a briefing Friday afternoon.