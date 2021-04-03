Thousands attend first in-person First Friday of 2021 in Las Vegas

The drums of change sounded in the Arts District on Friday as thousands of people showed up downtown for First Friday.
It was the monthly art walk's first in-person event in a year following strict COVID-19 restrictions.
The drums of change sounded in the Arts District on Friday as thousands of people showed up downtown for First Friday.
It was the monthly art walk's first in-person event in a year following strict COVID-19 restrictions.
First Friday returns to downtown Las Vegas for its first in-person event in a year following COVID-19 restrictions. There is..
It's official. Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas' newest hotel-casino, has opened its doors to guests. The hotel and casino is in the spot..