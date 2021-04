Covid: 58% of active cases in India are from Maharashtra, says health secretary

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday informed that of the top 10 districts having the most active COVID-19 cases in the country, seven are from Maharashtra, one from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi, each.

"Of all the active cases in the country, 58 per cent of active cases are in Maharashtra.

34 per cent of the total deaths have been reported in Maharashtra," he said.

