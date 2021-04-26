14.19 crore vaccine doses inoculated in India: Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry on April 26 said that 14.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

The ministry further informed that along with a steep rise in COVID cases, increasing trend of recovery was also noticed in the country.

"From mid February, a steep rise in COVID cases was observed.

And in the last 24 hours, 3.92 lakh cases were reported in the country.

Increasing trend of recovery has also been noticed in the country.

Maximum cases were registered in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

So far, 14.19 crore vaccine doses administered till now."