‘Mumbai facing Covid vaccine shortage, stock may exhaust in 2-3 days’: Mayor

Mumbai Mayor said that there is a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the city.

Kishori Pednekar added that vaccine supplies in Mumbai will be over in three days.

The Mayor's statement comes amid a continuous surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra.

“Maharashtra CM and Health Minister requested Centre for supply of vaccines.

Around 1,76,000 doses were available on April 6, city will require more vaccines,” Pednekar said.

The financial capital has been one of the worst-hit cities across the country.

Mumbai reported more than 10,000 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours.