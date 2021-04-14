Emergency meeting to be held today after pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control is holding an emergency meeting to review the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Both the FCD and CDC have recommended pausing its use following six reports of a rare and severe blood clot.
"I know my mom got the same shot and she seems to be doing just fine," said Coleman Benton, a Chico resident.
CDC and FDA Recommend Pause
of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Due to Rare Cases of Blood Clots.
Six cases of "rare and..