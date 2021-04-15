COVID-19: Hospitals in Nashik facing shortage of oxygen cylinders

Amid steep surge in COVID-19 cases, oxygen supply is proving to be a matter of concern in hospitals Nashik.

The hospitals struggle to meet demand.

Country's worst-hit state, Maharashtra reported over 58,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 14.

The state has begun 15-day curfew from yesterday to curb the spread of the virus.

"Only when the oxygen supply is increased we'll be able to admit more patients.

We need 50 cylinders daily but we're getting only 30 cylinders," said Dr.Yogesh More, Uma Hospital.