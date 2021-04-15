Sturgeon: People of Scotland should have their say on independence

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there will be no justification for rejecting another referendum if a majority of independence-supporting MSPs are elected to Holyrood on May 6.The SNP leader unveiled her party’s “transformational” manifesto, but said she could go further if Scotland was independent.
Scottish leaders face off in second TV debate
PA - Press Association STUDIO
On screen credit 'Courtesy of STV. Available for catch-up on STV Player'. Max 60 seconds use. Use within 24 hours. The five..