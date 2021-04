Delhi CM Kejriwal raises concern of oxygen supply in meeting with PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting on April 23 where he raised concern of oxygen supply in the national capital.

"There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi.

Will people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here?

Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central Government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?," asked CM Kejriwal to PM Modi.