Watch: Lockdown violators made to do sit-ups as punishment by MP Police

Madhya Pradesh Police made violators do sit ups during lockdown in Mandsaur.

Several people were caught violating protocols amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a video, police are seen patrolling areas to ensure effective lockdown implementation.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported over 12,910 fresh Covid cases and 104 related deaths.