No point in debating COVID deaths data: Haryana CM

Several media reports have claimed that Haryana, like many other states, is fudging the data related to COVID deaths.

Reacting to this, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said there is no point in debating the number of deaths, instead the focus should be on saving lives.

"We do not have play with the data (of COVID deaths) in this time of crisis.

We should focus on seeing how people can recover.

The dead won't resurrect with furore over it.

There is no point in a debate over the number of deaths," Khattar told reporters during in Rohtak on April 26.