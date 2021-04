Crematoriums are being built in New Delhi to combat the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

Footage from April 27 shows a crematorium in the Sarai Kale Khan of the capital is almost completed.

India recorded 3,285 COVID-19 deaths on April 27.