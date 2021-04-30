US to Restrict Travel From India Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

United States to, Restrict Travel From India, Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

Joe Biden’s administration is set to ban all travel from India into the United States starting Tuesday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the news on Friday.

Psaki said the decision to restrict travel was based on advice from the CDC and due India’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

She also cited the concerning fact that “multiple [COVID-19] variants” are circulating in the country.

According to the ‘Wall Street Journal,’ an administration official disclosed that the ban would not apply to some individuals.

This includes U.S. citizens, permanent residents and other exempted individuals such as humanitarian workers.

Those individuals would still be required to meet current quarantine and testing requirements that are in place for international travelers.

The U.S. now joins the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France and Australia in restricting travel from India.

India reported an additional 386,452 COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total caseload to more than 18 million.