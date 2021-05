Mamata takes winning walk after securing Nandigram

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has won Nandigram constituency on May 02.

She took a walk outside her residence in Kolkata after the win.

She faced a tough battle from BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

While addressing the gathering outside her residence, CM Mamata thanked everyone and requested all to not take out victory processions amid COVID cases surge.CM also informed that she will address the media after 6pm.

Meanwhile, TMC is leading in more than 200 of the 294 seats in state.