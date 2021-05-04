‘Let’s defeat Covid first; together can fight BJP in 2024’: Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee responded to a reporter’s question on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Banerjee said that said fighting Covid-19 is one of her top priorities now.

“I am just a street fighter.

I can boost up people so that we can fight against BJP.

One cannot do everything alone.

I think all together we can fight the battle for 2024.

Let's fight Covid first.

Now it is not the time, we should concentrate on Covid,” said Mamata.

Banerjee powered TMC to victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

She will be sworn in as the CM of West Bengal for the third time on May 5.

