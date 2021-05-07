'Labour took Hartlepool seat for granted'

Conservative party co-chair Amanda Milling explains why she believed the Tories won the historically Labour seat.
Conservatives humiliate Labour in Hartlepool by-election
Wales Online
Labour has held the seat for almost 50 years
Conservative party co-chair Amanda Milling explains why she believed the Tories won the historically Labour seat.
Labour has held the seat for almost 50 years
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his party will fight for every vote in Hartlepool in the upcoming by-election, although admits..
On a visit to a foodbank in Pontefract, Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer says his party is fighting for every vote going into the May..