Friday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: BMBL, J

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Bumble, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of BMBL, at a cost of $42.81 each, for a total investment of $5.03M.

So far Griffin is in the green, up about 13.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $48.57.

Bumble is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Christopher M.

.

Thompson purchased $1.40M worth of Jacobs Engineering Group, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $140.22 a piece.

Jacobs Engineering Group, is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday.

So far Thompson is in the green, up about 1.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $142.57.