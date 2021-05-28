Friday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: BMBL, J

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.
So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Bumble, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of BMBL, at a cost of $42.81 each, for a total investment of $5.03M.
So far Griffin is in the green, up about 13.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $48.57.
Bumble is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday.
And also on Wednesday, Director Christopher M.
.
Thompson purchased $1.40M worth of Jacobs Engineering Group, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $140.22 a piece.
Jacobs Engineering Group, is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday.
So far Thompson is in the green, up about 1.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $142.57.
