Joe Biden visits Europe on first overseas trip as US President

Biden first travels to Britain to attend the G7 summit and then Brussels for a NATO summit.
He will cap off his week with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
Biden first travels to Britain to attend the G7 summit and then Brussels for a NATO summit.
He will cap off his week with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will use his first overseas trip in office as a chance to restart friendships with European and NATO..