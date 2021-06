PM Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day | Oneindia News

PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day.

He said that Yoga became a source of inner strength among people amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and inculcated faith in them that they could fight the virus, 'Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity'.

