Parrot predicts England will beat Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-final

A parrot predicted today that England will beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The Maccaw named JJ chose the St George’s Cross over the red Denmark flag – signifying the bird believes England will win the game.

Tevin Rattanawongsawat, from the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, said he believes JJ’s prediction will be correct.

He added: ‘We all think he’s a genius.

He chose the right team in the last game.

I think he’ll be right again today.

The match between England and Denmark kicks off at 8pm local time at the Wembley Stadium in north west London.

Euro 2020 was originally scheduled to start last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 24-team tournament has taken place in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries.