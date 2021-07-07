Skip to main content
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Dow Movers: GS, AAPL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.

Year to date, Apple registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.5%.

Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 39.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.4%, and American Express, trading up 1.5% on the day.

