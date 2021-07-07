Dow Movers: GS, AAPL

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.
Year to date, Apple registers a 8.7% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.
Year to date, Apple registers a 8.7% gain.
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%.
Year to date, Apple registers a 8.7% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.5%.
Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 39.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.4%, and American Express, trading up 1.5% on the day.
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average..
In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components,..