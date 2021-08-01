PV Sindhu wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020| Oneindia News

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu defeated China’s He Bingjiao clinch the bronze medal in the woman’s single event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
She beat China's He Bingjiao 21-13,21-15.
PV Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes
