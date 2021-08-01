PV Sindhu wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020| Oneindia News
Indian badminton player PV Sindhu defeated China’s He Bingjiao clinch the bronze medal in the woman’s single event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

She beat China's He Bingjiao 21-13,21-15.

