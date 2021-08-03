Simone Biles praises Chinese competitors after clinching bronze in women's beam finals

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympic medal in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday and even by her own extraordinary standards it may be destined to be her most coveted of the lot.The 24-year-old fought off a spatial awareness issue known as the ‘twisties’ to take bronze on the women’s beam behind Chinese teenagers Chenchen Yuan and Tang Xijing.It capped a remarkable return to centre stage for Biles, who had not competed since she withdrew early in the women’s team final last week, citing a desire to protect her mental health.