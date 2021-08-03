Probe Finds NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women

The New York attorney general's investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Gov.
Andrew Cuomo found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
