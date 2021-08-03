Report Finds New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women

On August 3, New York's state attorney general released a highly anticipated report regarding allegations against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to 'The New York Times,' the report found that Mr. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former government workers.

State attorney general Letitia James' report also found that Mr. Cuomo retaliated against at least one woman for making her complaints public.

The independent investigation found that governor Cuomo harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments, Letitia James, New York State Attorney General, via 'The New York Times'.

According to the 'NYT,' Ms. James said the report revealed , “conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shine lights on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”.

The 165-page report could fuel support for impeachment proceedings against Mr. Cuomo in the State Legislature.

Two outside lawyers were hired by the state attorney general to handle the investigation: .

Joon H.

Kim, a former top federal prosecutor ... ... and Anne L.

Clark, a prominent employment lawyer.

Our investigation revealed that these were not isolated incidents.

They were part of a pattern, Joon H.

Kim, via 'The New York Times'.

The 'NYT' reports that Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly denied any deliberate wrongdoing and apologized if his actions made women “feel uncomfortable.”.

The 'NYT' reports that Mr. Cuomo has repeatedly denied any deliberate wrongdoing and apologized if his actions made women “feel uncomfortable.”