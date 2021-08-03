WEB EXTRA: Investigation Finds NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women

NY ATTORNEY GENERAL: "The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, and in doing so, violated federal and state law." On Tuesday (8/3), New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation found that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo "created a hostile work environment for women” with non-consensual touching, as well as suggestive and sexual comments aimed at current and former New York state employees.