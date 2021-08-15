President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan

Ghani left Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior interior ministry officials tells Reuters news agency.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani leaves country
Khaleej Times
In a stunning rout, the Taliban have seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week.
Ghani left Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior interior ministry officials tells Reuters news agency.
In a stunning rout, the Taliban have seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week.
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels..