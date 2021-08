Raab insists US-UK relations remain 'strong'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted that relations between Britain and the US remain 'strong', despite Joe Biden's refusal to delay the exit of US Forces from Afghanistan.

Mr Raab said the UK "would have preferred a longer window" to continue its evacuation effort out of Kabul, but added "we've got to face the reality." Report by Buseld.

