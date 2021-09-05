Klain: FDA and CDC approval required before COVID booster shot rollout in September

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain says the Biden administration will wait for FDA and CDC approval before offering vaccine booster shots but is still optimistic that some Americans will be able to get boosters beginning September 20th.
Tuesday 8 a.m. COVID-19 Update