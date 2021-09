Taliban denies finding $6.5 million from Amrullah Saleh’s residence | Oneindia News

The Taliban has denied the reports that $6.5 million and 18 gold bricks were found during the raid at the residence of former Afghanistan vice-president Amrullah Saleh.

Deputy head of the Taliban Cultural Commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq denied the reports during an interview.

