Netflix Defends Dave Chappelle's New Special 'The Closer'

CNN reports that Netflix has defended Dave Chappelle's new comedy special after criticism by LGBTQ+ advocates.

The special, which debuted last week on Netflix, has offended members of the trans community who want it pulled from the streaming service.

On October 8, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos sent an email to employees, obtained by The Verge and Variety, defending the special.

Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate.

We don't allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don't believe The Closer crosses that line, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO letter to employees, via The Verge and Variety.

I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO letter to employees, via The Verge and Variety.

Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean spirited but our members enjoy it, and it's an important part of our content offering, Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO letter to employees, via The Verge and Variety.

GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy organization, has spoken out about "The Closer," calling for its removal from Netflix.

On October 11, GLAAD issued a statement in response to the email from Sarandos.

Netflix has a policy that content 'designed to incite hate or violence' is not allowed on the platform, but we all know that anti-LGBTQ content does exactly that, GLAAD statement, via CNN.

While Netflix is home to groundbreaking LGBTQ stories, now is the time for Netflix execs to listen to LGBTQ employees, industry leaders, and audiences and commit to living up to their own standards, GLAAD statement, via CNN