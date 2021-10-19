Tuesday 10/19 Insider Buying Report: FAST, OMI

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Fastenal, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Sarah N.

Nielsen purchased 1,000 shares of FAST, for a cost of $55.76 each, for a total investment of $55,760.

Nielsen was up about 1.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FAST trading as high as $56.47 in trading on Tuesday.

Fastenal is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, Director Robert J.

Henkel bought $33,330 worth of Owens & Minor, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $33.33 each.

Before this latest buy, Henkel bought OMI at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $97,110 at an average of $32.37 per share.

Owens & Minor, is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday.