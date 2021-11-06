Covid-19 update: India reports 10,929 fresh cases, 392 deaths | Oneindia News
India reported 10,929 new Covid-19 cases on Friday with 392 new fatalities.

Experts warn that Delhi's severe AQI can be dangerous for Covid recovered patients and for people with breathing and heart trouble.

