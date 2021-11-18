COVID-19 booster shots now available to all adults in Kansas

All adult Kansans will now be considered eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot.
The shots were previously only available to certain age groups, people with certain medical conditions or those with specific kinds of high-risk employment.
