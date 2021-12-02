Covid-19 Update India: 9,765 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours | Oneindia News

India on 2nd December 2021, reported 9,765 fresh cases of the Covid-19 virus in the country.

The cumulative death toll in the country reached to 4,69,724 with 477 fresh fatalities